Guard commits suicide in Kano after ex-wife remarries

Nurudeen Shehu, a 37-year-old security guard at the Prestige International College in Kano, has committed suicide, according to the Kano State Police Command.

Usaini Gumel, the state police commissioner, confirmed the tragedy to reporters on Tuesday saying the incident happened inside one of the college’s classes.

According to Gumel, “On January 28, at approximately 10:30 am, Abdullahi Abdulsalam of Rijiyar Zaki reported that Shehu was found hanging motionless in a classroom.

Police from the Gwale Division, led by the DPO, bulldozed their way into the classroom, cut the rope, and rushed the body to the Murtala Muhammed General Hospital, where a doctor on duty confirmed his death and his remains were subsequently released to the deceased’s family for burial.”

Shehu’s tragic decision to end his life is believed to have been informed by the news of his ex-wife’s remarriage to another man.

However, Gumel assured the people that the police would conduct a thorough investigation to unravel the circumstances that led to the abrupt termination of his life.

