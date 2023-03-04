Gunmen abduct monarch’s wives, son in Taraba

Gunmen on Friday night abducted the three family members of Dan-Salama Adamu, the head of Sarkin Kudu in the Ibi local government area of Taraba State.

Residents of the community told journalists on Saturday the hoodlums stormed the monarch’s residence with sophisticated weapons and shot sporadically before whisking his two wives and their son to an unknown location.

The spokesman for the state police command, Usman Abdullahi confirmed the incident.

He, however, said some suspects had been arrested in connection with the incident.

