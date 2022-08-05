Gunmen abduct three children in Kogi

Gunmen on Wednesday abducted three children in the Ajaokuta local government area of Kogi State.

The spokesman for the state police command, William Ayah, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Lokoja, said the children who were between three and 10 years were kidnapped at their home in Kaduna Estate, Ajaokuta Steel Township.

READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct Navy officer in Kogi

He said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Edward Ebuka, had approved the deployment of operatives from the command’s anti-kidnapping units to support vigilantes and hunters in the efforts at rescuing the children and bringing the perpetrators to book.

