Gunmen kill monarch in Ondo

Unknown gunmen on Thursday killed the Olufon of Ifon, Ose local government area of Ondo State, Oba Isreal Adeusi.

The monarch’s relative told journalists he was killed on Thursday afternoon while returning from a meeting in Akure, the state capital.

According to the relative, the monarch was accosted by the assailants in his car and shot dead.

His remains had been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) morgue in Owo.

The late Adeusi ascended the throne in 1997.

