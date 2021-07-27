Sports
Homegirl Osaka crashes out of Olympic women’s tennis
Japan’s Naomi Osaka was handed a shock exit from the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games on Tuesday morning after she lost in the third round.
Osaka, who was making a return to the sport having been off the court since May, has been one of the faces of the Games in the Japanese capital.
The 23-year-old was sent packing after Czech Marketa Vondrousova earned a straight-set win in Tokyo.
The four-time Grand Slam champion could not win a medal for her country as she lost 6-1 6-4 to the world number 42 Vondrousova in the third round.
“I definitely feel like there was a lot of pressure for this,” said the world number two.
“I think it’s maybe because I haven’t played in the Olympics before and for the first year it was a bit much.”
Osaka, who is the reigning US Open and Australian Open champion, is expected to participate at this year’s US Open after missing the French Open and Wimbledon.
