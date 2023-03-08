Hong Kong police arrests woman in gruesome killing, disemberment of model

Hong Kong police on Tuesday said it had arrested and charged a woman accused of assisting a suspect in the gruesome killing and dismemberment of model, Abby Choi, in mainland China.

The arrest of the 29-year-old woman brought the total number of people allegedly involved in the case to seven.

Police said they suspected she had assisted another suspect and then fled to mainland China, noting she was handed over to Hong Kong authorities at Shenzhen Bay Port.

The gruesome killing of Choi, 28, has gripped many in Hong Kong and in mainland China given the low level of violent crimes in the city.

The police had last week charged her ex-husband, Alex Kwong, his father, Kwong Kau, and his brother, Anthony Kwong, with murder following the discovery of her remains in a house rented by Kwong Kau in a suburban area of Hong Kong near the border with mainland China.

While Alex Kwong’s mother, Jenny Li, currently faces one count of perverting the course of justice, all the four were detained without bail.

Police also arrested two others accused of assisting other suspects in the case.

Choi, who had more than 100,000 followers on Instagram, went missing on February 21, according to a report filed later with police.

She reportedly had financial disputes involving tens of millions of Hong Kong dollars with her ex-husband and his family.

