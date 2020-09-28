How Nigeria can achieve transformation - Buhari | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the fight against graft in the country.

He said Nigeria needs a corruption-free public sector to achieve transformation.

The president, who stated this at the second national summit of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in Abuja, decried the prevalence of corruption in the Nigerian society.

He insisted that if corruption is not eradicated, it would kill the country.

The president said: “As a military Head of State, I fought corruption headlong and held public officers who abused their office or misused public funds to account.

“Furthermore, I introduced the War Against Indiscipline, one of whose cardinal objectives was promotion of our cherished culture of ethical conduct, integrity, and hard work.

“I recognised in 1984 as I do even more now that corruption poses a clear danger to Nigeria, so, we cannot relent in efforts to eradicate it from our society.

“As I have often reminded Nigerians, ‘If we do not kill corruption, corruption will kill Nigeria.”

Buhari declared that when government all levels work together that the leaders would serve the country while the positive impact of the government’s efforts would publicly manifest.

He charged Nigerians to deploy resources to address common needs rather than the greed of a callous few.

He added: “Together as a nation, as a people, the three arms and three tiers of government working together, we can attack corruption and realise the vast potentials of our country.

“We need a corruption-free public sector to achieve this transformation. We need a judicial system that dispenses justice without undue delay and technicality.

“We need laws and legal system to be reformed to deliver justice to every citizen without regard to status and finally we need ethical re-orientation of the people to achieve this goal.

“When we work together against corruption, we can defeat it.”

