HURIWA demands Lai Mohammed’s sack over ‘false narratives’ on Nigeria’s insecurity

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) on Sunday asked the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, to stop giving false and contentious opinions on terrorism in the country.

In a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA slammed the minister for fuelling insecurity in the country with his half-truths and propaganda.

The group described Mohammed’s statements as threat to national security.

According to HURIWA, the appointment of the minister was one of the grievous mistakes made by President Muhammadu Buhari.

It, therefore, demanded Mohammed’s sack from the Federal Executive Council (FEC), stressing that his foul words can worsen the country’s insecurity.

READ ALSO: Why Nigerian military can’t bomb bandits’ hideouts – Lai Mohammed

HURIWA was reacting to the recent remark credited to the minister on the military’s operation in the North-West.

Mohammed had in a chat with journalists last week said the military cannot bomb terrorists’ hideouts because of the threat such action would pose to the lives of innocent citizens.

The statement read: “The Minister of Information has to be stopped from pouring fuel into the crises of terrorists’ attacks tearing down on the Nigerian societal fabrics.”

“How can terrorists wiping out populations, raping girls, raping people’s wives, attacking airport, shooting down military jet, and crashing a fast-moving train with many innocent passengers killed be said to be innocents?”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now