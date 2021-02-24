‘I have been to the deepest end of valley, wrestled with the demons,’ Metuh recounts prison experience | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
‘I have been to the deepest end of valley, wrestled with the demons,’ Metuh recounts prison experience
A former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, on Wednesday, described his detention at the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja as a horrifying experience.
The Federal High Court, Abuja, had in 2020 sentenced the ex-PDP spokesman to seven years imprisonment for collecting N400 million from the Office of National Security Adviser (ONSA).
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Metuh and his company, Destra Investment Limited for alleged money laundering in 2015.
He was released from prison in December 2020 after the Court of Appeal led quashed his conviction.
Metuh was received by members of PDP in Anambra at a reception held at the party’s secretariat in Awka.
In his address at the forum, the PDP chieftain thanked God for saving him from the jaws of death.
He also expressed gratitude to party’s chieftains for standing by him during his travails.
Metuh said: “I have been to the lowest, deepest end of the valley. I have wrestled with the demons. I wrestled with the devils. The Almighty God has saved me. For that, I commit the rest of my life to the service of God and the people.
“It is not easy. It is just like being in your house and an armed robber comes to your house; takes away all your earnings, beats you up, violated your wife, dealt with your children and you can’t do anything because he has the gun.
“When we have power, we should know how to use it because there is God in heaven. At the end of the day, all of us will die.”
