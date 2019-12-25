I have no grudge against Buhari – Dasuki

A former National Security Adviser (NSA) Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd), said on Wednesday he has no grudge against President Muhammadu Buhari despite his incarceration for four years over alleged involvement in arms procurement scam.

Dasuki, who is standing trial on two courts for alleged corruption and illegal possession of firearms, was arrested in December 2015 by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The ex-NSA was granted bail twice by the Federal High Court, Abuja, and on those periods the secret police refused to release him over a damning security report against him.

Dasuki told the Hausa Service of Voice of America on Wednesday he has no personal grudge against the President despite his travails in the last four years.

He said: “I have no feud with anybody. I am more than that. I can’t engage in a feud with anyone. There is nothing really to say to the government. Everything that happens to an individual is from God. It is only God’s will that will prevail.

“It is ignorance or lack of faith that pushes some to think that certain individuals are behind their predicaments. Everything is ordained by God. Like you said, I was detained for four years and I am out today. Only God knows tomorrow. The only thing is that there must be fairness.

“Whoever goes to the Mosque on Friday must surely have heard the Imam always preach for fairness and honesty. There is a reason for that. Everyone should listen to it.”

The ex-NSA also thanked Nigerians who prayed for his release while in detention.

“There are no words enough to show appreciation to all the prayers offered by Nigerians. All we can do is to thank them and pray to God to reward them abundantly,” he added.

Dasuki and the convener of the #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore, were released on Tuesday after the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami ordered the DSS to release the duo from custody.

