I have no hand in shooting of #EndSARS protesters in Lagos –Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Bola Tinubu, has denied involvement in Tuesday’s shooting of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

The ex-Lagos State governor said in a telephone interview on Channels Television on Wednesday morning he would never be part of any carnage.

Concession

He also denied having any investment in the Lekki Company, the firm which manages the tollgate.

An unspecified number of people were killed and several others injured when soldiers attacked the protesters around the Lekki toll plaza on Tuesday night.

Tinubu said: “Why will they use live bullets?

Read also: TVContinental, supposedly owned by Tinubu, attacked, set on fire

“I will never, never be part of any carnage. I will never be part of that.

“I have no dime, no kobo investment in the tollgate.

“We are about 13 to 14 days into the protests now. Before now, I was being accused and reported to the presidency that I was behind the protests, that I was a sponsor of the protests.”

Tinubu said he refuted the allegations and “appealed to the youths” and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to respond to the demands of the protesters.

“That was why he (Sanwo-Olu) set up the Judicial Commission of Inquiry. The governor has gone to the home of one of the victims to appeal to them.

“He has put N200m together as part of restitution and compensation for those attacked”, the former Lagos State governor stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions