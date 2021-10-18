ICYMI: It’s self-deceit to say Buhari does not mean well for South-East —Oduah

The Senator representing Anambra North senatorial district at the National Assembly, Stella Oduah has slammed critics of President Muhammadu Buhari from the South-East region.

According to Oduah, “any person who says president Muhammadu Buhari is not doing well in South East is not fair to himself and the zone.”

The lawmaker made this call via a statement on Sunday explaining the reason behind her decamping from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“It will amount to a self-deceit for anyone to say that President Muhammadu Buhari, and, APC do not mean well for the South East region,” she said.

Oduah also praised the President for the “infrastructural developments his administration had executed in the South East.

“The record of the many infrastructural developments done in the South East by the APC federal government of President Muhammadu Buhari is there for anyone to see.”

She also stated that the decision to join the APC was to ensure rapid development within her constituency since she was unable to do much as an opposition politician.

Oduah also promised to deliver massive votes in her senatorial district during the forthcoming November 6 state gubernatorial election to the APC, and its candidate, Senator Andy Uba.

