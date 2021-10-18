Northern youth group vows to mobilise 20m votes for Osinbajo in 2023

A Coalition of Northern Youths, operating under the auspices of Osinbajo Awareness Campaign (OAC) on Sunday vowed to mobilize 20 million votes for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for the 2023 presidential election.

The group, which made the vow on Sunday, also backed power shift to the Southern part of the country.

The National Coordinator of the group, Mubarak Haruna, made the commitment while launching its secretariat in Kano, insisting that power must not remain in the North after 2023.

According to Haruna, the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) should rather consider a power shift to the South if the party truly believes in sustaining a very united federation.

He said: “We are launching the awareness campaign across the Northern states to mobilize support for Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo towards making him our next president.

“None of us has ever met him in person but from all we know, we are convinced that the Vice President is the only tested and trusted candidate that can continue the good works started by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“It is obvious that Professor Osinbajo is a visionary leader, a patriotic citizen whose loyalty to one indivisible Nigeria is never in doubt; he is a detribalised Nigerian who is widely accepted, irrespective of religion and tribe across the country. We would support him make sure he wins.”

The group also launched its vehicles to ensure intensive campaigns across the Northern part of the country and drum support for the candidacy of Osinbajo ahead of the 2023 general elections.

