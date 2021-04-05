Northern youth group calls for removal of CCT Chairman, Umar, over assault | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Northern youth group calls for removal of CCT Chairman, Umar, over assault
The Northern Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN), has joined those calling for the removal and prosecution of the embattled Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Danladi Umar, following his recent assault of a security man at a shopping plaza in Abuja.
On Monday, March 29, Umar was caught on video assaulting the security guard later identified as Clement Sargwak, an employee of Jul Reliable Guard Services Limited at Banex Plaza, Abuja, for allegedly telling him (Umar) that he had wrongly parked his vehicle.
In an attempt to justify the assault, the CCT spokesman, Ibraheem Alhassan, in a press statement, said Umar was rather the victim in the case and that a bunch of ‘Biafra Boys’ had attacked the CCT boss.
With several groups, lawyers and human rights activists calling for Umar’s dismissal and prosecution, the NYCN has also added its voice in condemning the act of Umar who is a highly placed law officer in the country.
In a statement signed by its President, Isah Abubakar, and made available to Ripples Nigeria on Monday, the NYCN expressed its disappointment at the generalization and profiling of a section of the country and the use of “Biafran Boys” to describe Nigerians who are going about their lawful businesses.
The statement reads:
“The Northen Youth Council of Nigeria condemns in totality the acts of Justice Danladi Umar, the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), following a viral video where he is seen assaulting a security guard at the Banex Plaza in Abuja.
READ ALSO: NBA commences inquest into assault of guard by CCT Chairman, Umar
“Such atrocious act coming from a highly placed officer of the law is not only barbaric but very unfortunate.
“To make matters worse and more condemnable is the CCT spokesman trying to justify the attack on the young man for only doing his duties.
“Another most unfortunate move was by tagging the crowd ‘Biafra Boys’, thereby demonizing a section of the country, something that is capable of stirring further division in the country so that he would escape public scrutiny and the consequences of his action.
“We have every reason to believe that anybody from Eastern Nigeria that appears before the CCT can’t get justice, following the Biafran mindset he holds against them.
“The NYCN, therefore, calls for Danladi Umar to resign from his position as the CCT chairman. If he fails to do that, we call on President Muhammadu Buhari to remove him immediately.
“We also appeal to the Inspector General of Police to immediately arrest and prosecute him for assaulting a law-abiding Nigerian on his duty post.
“We also call on the presidency to, as a matter of urgency, replace Umar as the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal if he fails to resign voluntarily.
“We also call on the National Assembly to stop appropriating money to the CCT if Umar fails to resign and the presidency decides to retain him.
“We are also mobilising our members in preparation for a grand protest if the above demands are not met.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday blamed the fierce political battle in the state on people’s “over-dependence on...
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
13 states pass COVID-19 screening at National Sports Festival
At least 13 out of the 15 states presently in Benin, Edo State, for the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF)...
Unbeaten Super Eagles to discover AFCON group foes June 25
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations...
Stadium Australia to host final of 32-team 2023 Women’s W’Cup
The 2023 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand will have its...
Osaka’s 23-match winning run ended in Miami Open quarters
Naomi Osaka finally tasted defeat for the first time in 24 matches after she lost to Maria Sakkari in the...
Oshoala scores against Man City as Barca Ladies reach Champions League semis
Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala was on target again as Barcelona Ladies held on to clinch a Champions League semifinal...
Latest Tech News
Microsoft to train 1,000 African women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Microsoft to train...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week saw a number of new developments with the extension of the SIM-NIN registration process by the federal government...
She Leads Africa invites startups for growth coaching. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. She Leads Africa...
Nigeria’s Pricepally raises 6-digit pre-seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Pricepally raises...
Donald Trump launches website after social media ban
Former US President, Donald Trump, has resurfaced online following the launch of his “Official Website Of The 45th President.” The...
Nigeria’s Curacel closes $450k pre-seed round to fund expansion. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Curacel closes...