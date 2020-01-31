Ighalo agrees to Man Utd loan move, deal yet to be sealed

Former Nigeria international, Odion Ighalo is set to join English Premier League club Manchester United on loan as both parties have agreed, but no deal is struck yet.

Ighalo, willing to make the switch from Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai Shenhua, has agreed to a six-month loan deal with an option to make it a permanent move at the end of the season.

If the deal pulls through, the 30-year-old striker is set to become the first ever Nigerian to play for the senior team of the Old Trafford club.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations top scorer currently in China and not in the UK which is apparently the reason for delay in completion of any deal.

Ighalo left Watford, where he scored 39 goals in 99 matches for Watford between 2014 and 2017, for a move to China in 2017.

After two seasons with Chinese side Changchun Yatai he moved to Shanghai Shenhua and has scored 10 times in 19 games.

