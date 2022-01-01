Sports
Ighalo scores winner as Al-Shabab beat Al Ahli in seven-goal thriller
Super Eagles forward, Odion Ighalo made the difference in the game between his side Al-Shabab and Al Ahli in the Saudi League on Saturday night.
Ighalo scored the winning goal as Al Shabab defeated Al Ahli 4-3 in a thrilling Saudi Arabia Professional League encounter.
The winning goal by Ighalo sealed victory for the visitors in the 73rd minute.
The Nigeria international was in action for the entire duration of the encounter played at the Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium, Jeddah.
Read Also: Ighalo could join Newcastle United in January -Report
Ighalo, 32, has scored 11 goals in 15 league appearances for Al Shabab this season.
The forward is also now the top scorer in the league ahead of Al Nassr’s striker Talisca, who has 10 goals to his name.
Al Shabab are second on the table with 31 points from 15 games, and Ighalo will now be joining his Super Eagles teammates in camp ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) billed to kick offnon 9 January.
