Iheanacho bags hat-trick, Ndidi provides assist as Leicester hammer Sheff Utd | Ripples Nigeria

Nigerian duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were nothing but spectacular for Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Super Eagles duo were on from start to finish as the Foxes put up a five-star performance to wallop Sheffield United 5-0.

The game, played at the King Power Stadium, saw a fantastic Iheanacho score a superb hat-trick with Ndidi providing an assist for one of his goals.

With the victory, Leicester City maintained their push for a top-four finish this season, while the loss was coming in Sheffield’s first game since the departure of manager Chris Wilder.

Iheanacho opened the scoring just before the break – a first time he was scoring for a third successive Premier League game. He scored from Jamie Vardy’s cut-back

Ayoze Perez netted the Foxes’ second with a fine finish into the bottom corner after 64 minutes before Iheanacho scored again from Vardy’s excellent pass five minutes later.

Ndidi then assisted Iheanacho to complete his hat-trick on 78 minutes before Blades defender Ethan Ampadu had a Vardy shot deflected into his own net to make it 5-0 for the hosts.

The hat-trick was Iheanacho’s first ever Premier League treble, having been directly involved in 50 goals in 76 starts across Leicester and former club Manchester City, scoring 36 and providing 14 assists.

Leicester move into second place, above Manchester United, who face West Ham later on Sunday, while Sheffield United remain 12 points from safety.

