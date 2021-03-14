Aruna awaits world ranking for Olympics ticket after losing out at WSQT | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
Aruna awaits world ranking for Olympics ticket after losing out at WSQT
Nigerian table tennis star, Quadri Aruna will now hope to pick his ticket to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from the world ranking.
This was after his unsuccessful efforts at qualifying through the World Singles Qualification Tournament (WSQT) in Doha, Qatar.
Listed among the 73 men competing at the WSQT and seeded number two behind England’s Liam Pitchford, Aruna on Sunday fell to Russian sensation Vladimir Sidorenko 4-2 (11-3, 11-13, 11-6, 9-11, 4-11, 7-11).
Despite expressing disappointment over his performance, Aruna is optimistic that with his performance at the WTT Contender Series and Star Contender, his spot in Tokyo is certain.
Aruna into last-16 at WTT Star Contender after beating Japan's Morizono
“It was not what I expected but all hope is not lost as I am still the second rated player in the world among the ranking of those who yet to pick their ticket to Tokyo,” NTTF media quoted Aruna.
“For now, the ranking will remain like this as there are no tournaments again until May when the final list would be made public.
“I will continue to train in readiness for the games as I only need the final confirmation from ITT to be listed for Tokyo 2020,” he added.
Nine places were up for grabs at the World Singles Qualification Tournament (WSQT), with four spots reserved for men while another five set aside for women – all from the 73 men and 60 women that are participating.
