Iheanacho in action, Ndidi missing as Leicester, Chelsea draw 2-2

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho played as a substitute in the Leicester City bench during their draw against Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Nigerian forward replaced Jamie Vardy in the 80th minute but could not help his side find a winner at the King Power Stadium.

Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi did not take part in the game, despite his prematch expectations against the Blues.

After a goalless first half, Chelsea scored first through Antonio Rudiger before the Foxes got back in the game through Harvey Barnes.

The hosts went ahead for the first time in the game through Ben Chiwel in the 64th minute but Chelsea rallied back and a Rudiger header secured for them a point on the road.

The result means the Foxes stay third in the table, eight points above Chelsea in fourth.

