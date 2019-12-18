I’ll serve with more vigour to ensure Nigeria occupies its rightful place —Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he would serve Nigeria with more vigour, in the remaining days of his administration, to make the country occupy its rightful place and turn it to one that all Nigerians would be proud of.

A statement Tuesday night by Abiodun Oladunjoye, deputy director, Information, State House, quoted Buhari as saying this in Abuja when a coalition of his supporters, Buhari/Osinbajo Social Media Supporters and The Buharists came to congratulate him on the occasion of his 77th birthday celebration.

The president, who was represented at the occasion by his special adviser on media and publicity, Mr Femi Adesina said, “I appreciate the youths and thank you for remembering me on a special day like this. It is a special day for me as I just finished signing the 2020 Appropriation Bill into law.”

He said that for him, the day was significant because some people thought it was impossible for the Budget to be signed in December.

“Before now, the minimum time it will take to sign the Budget is seven months, but after two months the budget has been signed,” the president added.

Speaking at the occasion, the leader and convener of the groups, Blessing Chenfa, said, “We came to show support for the president and the government, we deemed it fit to come here today to celebrate our president, because we want to appreciate him for the good things that he has been doing for Nigeria, with Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria is on a firmer ground and we thank God for that.”

The youth presented a gift to the president.

