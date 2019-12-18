Ugwuanyi dedicates 60% of Enugu’s 2020 budget to capital expenditure

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has presented the state’s 2020 budget estimates of N169,567,658,300 to the state House of Assembly, dedicating 60 percent to capital expenditure.

Tagged ‘Budget of responsive and accountable government’, the estimates which has a capital expenditure outlay of N100.77bn, representing 60 per cent, and recurrent expenditure of N68.79bn, representing 40 per cent, was presented to the state lawmakers on Tuesday.

According to the governor, the 2020 budget proposal is higher than the N109 billion budgeted for 2019 because of the state government’s continued commitment to the development need of the state.

He said: “We want to act based on the recommendations of the committee and consolidate and also expand on the successes we have recorded so far.”

Responding, the Speaker of the House, Edward Ubosi, noted that concentration in key areas of health, infrastructure, and agriculture indicated that Governor Ugwuanyi was determined to deliver on his campaign promises to the people.

