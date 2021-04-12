WHO scores Enugu high in COVID-19, Yellow fever response | Ripples Nigeria

The World Health Organisation (WHO) commended the Enugu State government over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and Yellow fever in the state.

The WHO’s Country Preparedness and International Health Regulations Officer, Dr. Ibrahim Mamadu, gave the commendation at the Sub-national Health Security Assessment of International Health regulations (IHR) Core Capacities in Enugu.

Mamadu said the state had done well in the handling of Yellow fever and COVID-19 pandemic.

He urged the state to build on present capacity to ensure adequate preparedness against outbreak of diseases.

The WHO official said: “Enugu State has been up and doing as well as proactive in recent time on zoonotic diseases, Yellow fever and COVID-19 pandemic.

“However, the state needed to build up its capacity and synergy of workers in health, agriculture and environment to prevent diseases outbreak, and that is what this workshop is here to achieve.”

