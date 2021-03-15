Enugu gov, deputy receive COVID-19 vaccine | Ripples Nigeria

The Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; and his Deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo; received their jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

The state’s Chief Judge, Justice Priscilla Emehelu; and the Executive Secretary of Enugu State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ENS-PHCDA), Dr George Ugwu; were also administered the virus at the Government House, Enugu.

Ugwu, who addressed journalists after receiving the vaccine, said the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is “safe and highly reliable.”

READ ALSO: Enugu govt confirms 49 new cases of covid-19 infections

According to him, the presence of key stakeholders in state at the Government House to take the vaccine confirmed the efficacy and the credibility of the vaccine.

He said: “The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, secured, and given free-of-charge and its efficiency and integrity are highly reliable and guaranteed.”

Join the conversation

Opinions