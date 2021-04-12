At last Fayose accepts Makinde as PDP leader in South-West | Ripples Nigeria

The former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, on Monday acknowledged the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, as the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West.

Fayose, who stated this at Wocdiff Centre, Osogbo, Osun State, venue of PDP South-West zonal congress, also apologised to members of the party for all they have all gone through in the last few years.

Fayose and Makinde had been at a loggerhead over the control of PDP machinery in the South-West.

The party’s national leadership had last convened a meeting in Abuja to reconcile the duo.

But the ex-governor’s latest declaration has ended the hostility between the two PDP chieftains.

He said: “The Governor of Oyo State, Governor Seyi Makinde, my brother, my friend and by the grace of God, our leader.

“I and Seyi Makinde are one from the beginning. Nothing last forever, if I offend anybody, I apologise.”

