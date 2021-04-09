Fayose, Makinde crisis forces PDP to shift South West congress to Osun | Ripples Nigeria

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has shifted the the South-West Congress of the party to Osogbo, Osun State.

The party also fixed Monday, April 12 for the exercise despite an earlier date of Saturday, April 10 in Ibadan, the Oyo State.

This was disclosed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement on Thursday, after the emergency meeting of the NWC.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the disagreement between two main factions of the party in the zone being led by former governor Ayo Fayose and incumbent Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, forced the party to reschedule the exercise.

Both men and their supporters have been locked in a battle of supremacy over who should be the leader of the party in the zone.

The party took the decision to move the Congress after an emergency meeting held with the gladiators on Wednesday.

Part of the statement read, “After further comprehensive deliberations on issues of concern in the South-West zonal chapter of the PDP, we resolve as follows:

“That the South-West Zonal Congress of our great party is scheduled for Monday, April 12, 2021 in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

“The PDP national leadership assures of working with all stakeholders to achieve a seamless and unifying congress of our great party in the South-West zone.”

