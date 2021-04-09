Manager, Steve Rifkind, counters reports that DMX is dead | Ripples Nigeria

Steve Rifkind, a longtime friend and manager of the ailing rapper, DMX has published a video on Instagram where he denied reports that the American rap icon is dead.

On Thursday, April 8, several wailers and mourners had taken to social media to pay tribute to the 50-year-old rapper, DMX, real name, Earl Simmons who was hospitalized a week ago.

Ripples gathered that the rapper slumped after he overdosed on drugs and he has been on life support since.

The 50-year-old, who is still on life support at the White Plains Hospital in New York underwent critical brain function tests on Wednesday, April 7.

He also tested positive for coronavirus while in the hospital fighting for his life.

The publication also said the test results were “not good” and that his family has a tough decision to make regarding whether or not to keep X on life support.

Rifkind, DMX’s manager has now taken to Instagram to urge fans of the ‘X Gon give it to you’ crooner to remain positive and keep praying for the embattled rapper.

