I’m challenging INEC’s declaration of Tinubu’s as president-elect – Obi

The Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, said on Monday he was challenging the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag bearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in last month’s election at the presidential election petition tribunal.

Obi and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, had earlier this month rejected the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declaration of the former Lagos State governor as the winner of the February 25 election and vowed to challenge the decision in court.

The former Anambra State governor said on his Twitter handle he would challenge both the process that led to Tinubu’s victory and the declaration by INEC.

He wrote: “Following my response to a question while appearing on Arise TV earlier today, I want to state categorically that at the Presidential Elections Tribunal (PET), I am challenging the INEC electoral process that led to the declaration of Tinubu as president-elect as well as the declaration itself.”

