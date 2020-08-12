I’m still UNILAG Vice-Chancellor —Ogundipe

The embattled Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, on Wednesday evening asked Nigerians to ignore the announcement of his removal by the institution’s governing council.

The council had earlier on Wednesday announced the removal of the vice-chancellor for alleged financial impropriety and gross misconduct.

Ogundipe was reportedly removed at the council’s meeting held at the headquarters of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Abuja, and presided over by the institution’s pro-chancellor, Wale Babalakin.

However, in response to the announcement via a statement titled: “Re: Notice to the General Public on the Removal of the Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos by Oladejo Azeez, Esq,” Ogundipe described as untrue and a figment of the announcer’s imagination the claim of his removal.

The statement read: “The attention of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) management has been drawn to the ‘Notice to the General Public on the Removal of the Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos’; dated August 12, 2020 and signed by Oladejo Azeez, Esq, Registrar and Secretary to Council, stating that the current Vice Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe, FAS has been removed from office with immediate effect.

“This is untrue and a figment of his imagination.

“Therefore, stakeholders of UNILAG and the general public are advised to disregard this mischievous disinformation about the sitting Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG, contained in that notice.

“Prof. Ogundipe still remains UNILAG’s Vice-Chancellor.”

