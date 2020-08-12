Latest Metro

UNILAG Governing Council sacks Vice Chancellor

August 12, 2020
UNILAG Governing Council sacks Vice Chancellor
By Ripples Nigeria

The Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Professor Olawatoyin Ogundipe, has been sacked by the governing council of the institution.

His removal was announced during a meeting of the Governing Council of the institution which held at the National Universities Commission (NUC) building in Abuja on Wednesday.

Seven members voted for the removal of Ogundipe (UNILAG Vice Chancellor) while four voted against. One of the members voted that he should rather be placed on suspension.

The meeting was presided over by its Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN).

Details later……

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!