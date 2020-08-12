UNILAG Governing Council sacks Vice Chancellor

The Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Professor Olawatoyin Ogundipe, has been sacked by the governing council of the institution.
His removal was announced during a meeting of the Governing Council of the institution which held at the National Universities Commission (NUC) building in Abuja on Wednesday.
Seven members voted for the removal of Ogundipe (UNILAG Vice Chancellor) while four voted against. One of the members voted that he should rather be placed on suspension.
The meeting was presided over by its Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN).
Details later……
