IMF reveals $6.8bn disbursed to Nigerian govt to fight COVID-19

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revealed that it has assisted Nigeria with over $6.8 billion following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The IMF’s Resident Representative for Nigeria, Mr. Ari Aisen made these disclosures while presenting the latest Sub-Saharan Africa Regional Economic Outlook, in Abuja.

According to him, Nigeria has also received $3.4 billion in Special Drawing Rights (SDR) as well as a loan in the same amount.

However, he added that Nigeria will need $425 billion to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This was in addition to between $30 and $50 billion per year for climate adaptation and $6-10 billion annually for commodity import,” he said.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in February 2020, a total of 256,028 cases have been confirmed in Nigeria, out of which 250,036 have been discharged and 2,849 are still active.

Sadly, 3,143 Nigerians have passed away from the disease since the first outbreak.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its state data breakdown shows that Lagos (99,483), FCT(28,674) Rivers (16,696) and Kaduna(11,305) are the states with the highest number of confirmed cases.

