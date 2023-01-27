Imo Police begin hunt for killers of APC ward chairman, female sergeant

The Imo Police Command says it has commenced thorough manhunt of criminals involved in the dastardly killing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman in Umuchoke Okwe ward in the Onuimo Local Government Area of the state, Christian Ihim, and a female police sergeant, Chinyere Obilor.

Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday reported that unknown gunmen had killed Ihim at his residence in Onuimo and kidnapped six people there.

Obilor was similarly shot dead on Wednesday during the attacks at Ihitte Junction on Owerri-Aba Road, Owerri, by some hoodlums.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Henry Okoye, who reacted to the incident, vowed the police would arrest the killers and bring them to book.

Okoye urged residents with information about the criminals to contact the Command for immediate action.

He said: “Some criminals attacked the APC ward chairman in his house on January 25 and killed him. Our men in Onuimo visited the scene, recovered the corpse and deposited it in a mortuary. Investigation has commenced with a view to arresting the fleeing killers.

“A female police sergeant was also killed in a hot gun battle. The criminals attacked our personnel on Aba Road. The criminals abandoned one of their vehicles which we recovered.

“The Commissioner of Police in Imo State solicits the support of all residents and indigenes in fighting criminal elements. Anybody with useful information can dial the command’s emergency numbers for prompt attention.”

