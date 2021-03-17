INEC, NASS in partnership on Electoral Act amendment bill | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
INEC, NASS in partnership on Electoral Act amendment bill
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has pledged to partner with the National Assembly to ensure speedy passage of the Electoral Act amendment bill.
Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman, INEC said this at a consultative meeting with labour unions and professional associations on the expansion of voters access to polling units in Nigeria on Tuesday, March 16, in Abuja.
Yakubu said at the meeting held physically and virtually, that the bill was critical to INEC because it will provide the legal framework for its activities.
He said the commission had been reassured by the National Assembly that work on the bill would be concluded in the next few months.
“Let me once again appeal to the National Assembly for expeditious consideration and passage of the bill.
“In addition, we are also preparing to engage with the leadership of the National Assembly on the issue of the division, revision, and alteration of electoral constituencies in Nigeria.
“INEC discussion paper on the matter is being finalised,” he said.
Read also: INEC clarifies role in adjustment of electoral constituencies
Yakubu said INEC was encouraged by the outcome of stakeholders’ consultations on proposed Polling Units expansion.
“These consultations are helping us in formulating the guidelines on the option preferred by stakeholders as we proceed to the implementation stage which will also involve further consultations in the field.
“We are approaching this exercise systematically because it is central to democratic elections. Voter access to polling units gives meaning to the right to vote.
“Without access to convenient voting locations on election day, the right to vote is undermined and therefore meaningless,” he said.
Yakubu assured that INEC was pursuing the expansion of voter access to polling units and reform of the electoral legal framework through the quick passage of the Electoral Act amendment bill.
He said that the commission was also working hard on the resumption of Continuous Voters Registration (CVR).
“This will enable individuals who have not registered before or those that may wish to transfer their registration to other areas where they wish to vote in future elections to do so.
“We are also working on new innovations to deepen the deployment of technology to improve electoral integrity in Nigeria”.
