INEC suspends online registration of voters in Lagos

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) online pre-registration and physical biometric capturing exercises in Lagos.

The INEC spokesman in the state, Femi Akinbiyi, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday evening, said the suspension of the exercise was to allow for the display of already captured applicants.

Akinbiyi said the suspension of the exercise would take effect from Tuesday.

INEC commenced the online pre-registration of voters on June 28 while the in-person biometric registration started on July 26 across the country.

The INEC official said: “The exercise, based on the approved timelines and schedule, will start on September 24 and end on September 30, 2021.

“The temporary CVR stoppage is to give room for all registrants to check for appropriateness or otherwise of their information supplied during the registration.

“The seven-day long activities are also to raise objections (if any) about names that are not supposed to be on the register, like names of dead persons, foreigners, and Nigerians below the age of 18.

“The Commission will also use the period for other necessary housekeeping (backend) activities in preparation for the next quarter.”

