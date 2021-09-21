Nigerian govt not interested in naming, shaming terror sponsors –Presidency

The Nigerian government has no interest at the moment to name and shame sponsors of terrorism in the country, according to the Presidency.

The stance of the Federal Government was made known by presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, in an interview on Channels Television on Monday, where he said the government’s main concern was in ensuring that those found guilty will be brought to book.

While responding to questions on whether President Muhammadu Buhari who will address the United Nations General Assembly scheduled to begin on Tuesday, will dwell on the issue, Adesina said the matter was not part of the president’s brief.

When the presidential spokesman was asked if the president will talk on the recent placement of six Nigerians on the United Arab Emirates terror watch list as financiers of terrorism, Adesina said the government will not name and shame such people.

“Naming and shaming will not be the motive. Naming and shaming won’t be the motive. Rather, bringing malefactors to justice would be it,” he said.

“Nigeria is not interested in naming and shaming anybody. Rather, it wants to bring them to justice.

“You see that the UAE had released some names and the AGF has responded, saying that in due course, all these people will have their days in court. Rest assured that justice will have its way.

“Investigations are going on at different levels. It could be at the level of EFCC; it could be at the level of the National Intelligence Agency.

“Different security agencies would be working on it so that when those people eventually appear in court, there will be what the lawyers call a prima facie case against them.”

