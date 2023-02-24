INEC suspends senatorial election in Enugu East, after assassination of Labour Party candidate

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Friday announced the suspension of the Enugu East senatorial election.

This came about following the assassination of the candidate of the Labour Party candidate for the election, Oyibo Chukwu.

INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, made this known during a media briefing at the national collation centre in Abuja.

Chukwu was killed and set ablaze at Amechi Awkunanaw in Enugu South Local Government Area on Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on his convoy killing him and five others in the vehicle with him.

