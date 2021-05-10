INEC targets 120m voters for 2023 elections | Ripples Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is targeting at least 120 million voters for the 2023 general elections.

This was made known on Sunday by the Kwara State Resident Eletoral Commssioner (REC), Malam Garba Attahiru-Madami, at a stakeholders’ meeting in Ilorin aimed at the expansion of voter access to polling units in the state.

While addressing the gathering, Attahiru-Madami said Nigeria had never recorded over 35 per cent of voters during elections unlike other West African countries like Ghana that has consistently recorded over 50 per cent of eligible voters during elections.

“INEC registered over 84 million voters for the 2019 general elections, with 119,973 polling units, which were grossly inadequate, but we are poised to do better in 2023.”

Attahiru-Madami also noted that investigations into voter apathy by INEC revealed that most eligible voters refused to vote on days of elections because of the distance to polling units.

Read also: Despite its worries, INEC vows to ensure success of 2023 elections

“INEC is targeting 120 million voters for the 2023 elections in the country and the expansion/upgrading of polling points, expanding existing polling units is very necessary to reduce overcrowding of voters during elections and also bring polling units closer to the people,” he said.

He added that before the enumeration of the registration areas in Kwara State, there were 1,872 polling units in the 16 local government areas of the state.

“The breakdown of the 2,887 polling units has Asa Local Government Area (LGA) with 145 polling units, Baruten 230, Edu 175, Ekiti 76 and Ifelodun 236.

“Ilorin East has 320 polling units while Ilorin South has 275, Ilorin West 464, Irepodun 158, Isin 80, Kaiama 124, Moro 142, Offa 173, Oke Ero 76, Oyun 108 and Patigi 105 polling units.”

By Isaac Dachen…

Join the conversation

Opinions