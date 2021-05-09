 Senate bemoans lack of revenue remittance by MDAs | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

Senate bemoans lack of revenue remittance by MDAs

Published

36 seconds ago

on

The Senate has disclosed that Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) are yet to remit over N3 trillion to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) of the Federal Government between 2014 and 2020.

This was disclosed by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Sen.Solomon Adeola (APC- Lagos), who made the revelation in a statement by Kayode Odunaro, his Media Adviser, on Sunday in Abuja.

The senator spoke at the ongoing investigation of remittances of revenue by MDAs and payment of one per cent stamp duty on contracts between 2014 and 2020.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Ms Zainab Ahmed, and Director-General of Budget Office, Mr Ben Akabueze, appeared before the committee.

Adeola said the unremitted revenue may have been trapped with the MDAs or spent on frivolous expenditures.

He said this is contrary to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) 2007.

He said the minister, director-general, budget office, and the Accountant General of the Federation, were invited to speak on the unremitted funds which were revealed from investigations of the committee.

According to Adeola, the investigation has so far revealed that many agencies were involved in illegalities relating to the expenditure of funds that should be remitted into CRF.

READ ALSO: Senate to probe MDAs over revenue remittance

“The committee decided to probe the revenue remittances by agencies of government,” said Adeola.

“The government cannot continue to borrow yearly while the revenue from agencies that the government is financing with the borrowings are spent contrary to the laws of the land.

“From submissions already made and calculations from the Fiscal Responsibility Commission, about 60 Government-Owned Enterprises (GOEs), may have about N3 trillion of government revenue still unremitted in their coffers. Or already spent on frivolous expenditure contrary to the Constitution and FRA 2007.”

He said since the commencement of the investigation, some agencies had complied in paying back millions of naira with receipts from the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

The senator said if these revenues were paid to the CRF for proper appropriation by the parliament during budget considerations, the size of the nation’s deficit would be reduced and hopefully minimise borrowing.

“We cannot continue to run government business as we used to do in this time when there are huge demands for the government to fund needed infrastructure and other socio-economic programmes” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations4 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Sports3 hours ago

Oshoala wins Spanish women’s league title with Barca Ladies

Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala and her Barcelona teammates have been crowned champions of the Spanish women’s league. Barcelona were...
Sports5 hours ago

Table Tennis Federation stakes N4.5m on National Championships

The Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) has staked N4.5m for the 2021 National Championships taking place on May 18 to...
Sports1 day ago

Aguero misses penalty as late Chelsea winner makes Man City wait for title

Manchester City will have to wait a little longer before lifting their third Premier League title in four seasons after...
Sports1 day ago

Barca, Atletico stalemate at Camp Nou keeps La Liga title race wide open

As the La Liga title race toughens up, top-of-table clubs, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid both played a goalless draw at...
Sports1 day ago

Bayern emerge Bundesliga champions for ninth consecutive season

Bayern Munich have emerged champions of the German Bundesliga for the ninth consecutive season after results at the weekend went...

Latest Tech News

Tech1 day ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...
Tech2 days ago

Paystack launches venture in South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Paystack launches venture...
Tech3 days ago

Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...
Tech4 days ago

Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services

The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...
Tech4 days ago

Ghana to host Jack Dorsey. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Ghana to host...
Tech5 days ago

OceanHub Africa accelerator selects six ocean-minded entrepreneurs. One other thing and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. OceanHub Africa accelerator...