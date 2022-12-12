Connect with us

Injustice a major cause of unrest in Nigeria — Moghalu

Published

16 mins ago

on

Presidential aspirant of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Professor Kingsley Moghalu, has described the new Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP)

The former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN, Kingsley Moghalu, has identified a lack of equity and justice as the major cause of agitations in the country.

Moghalu, who stated this on his Twitter handle on Monday, berated Nigerian politicians for disregarding equity and social justice in all their activities.

READ ALSO: Moghalu blames illiteracy, collapse of values for vote-buying, others

He wrote: “I understand politics is a game of interests. But if we look at the countries that are developed, we see that they did so by balancing interests with equity and justice. The economic interest of slavery had to give way to civil rights and justice, or else America would be a lie.

“In Nigeria, many so-called statesmen and leaders conveniently ignore equity but mouth off on ‘national unity.’ This is a fundamental problem of nation-building in Nigeria. I am really troubled by it.”

