Troops kill bandits, destroy 3 camps in Kaduna raid

Troops of the Nigerian Air Force have killed several bandits and destroyed their camps in Birnin Gawri, Igabi, and Chikun Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said: “In continuation of aerial patrols across Kaduna State, the Nigerian Air Force has reported that several bandits were neutralised and camps destroyed in the latest round of operations.

“According to the feedback to the Kaduna State government, aerial patrols identified and attacked an active location in Kasarami general area in Chikun local government area.

READ ALSO: Troops rescue 3 kidnapped persons, destroy bandits’ camps in Kaduna

“A bandits’ camp was similarly struck with rockets and destroyed at Kofita and Kuyanbana Forest in Birnin Gwari council.

“Camps were also targeted and destroyed at Kuduru and Gonan Baturiya, and terrorists were neutralised about 4km west of Nabango.

“The troops while conducting armed surveillance around Karshi, Kerawa, and Walawa axis of Igabi and Giwa LGAs, sighted bandits nearly six kilometres southwest of Kerawa and promptly neutralized them.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now