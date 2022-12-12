Court remands Zamfara commissioner in prison for contempt

Justice Bello Shinkafi of the Zamfara High Court, Gusau, on Monday ordered that the state’s Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Alhaji Ibrahim Magayaki, be remanded in a correctional centre for contempt of court.

The judge, who gave the order during the day’s proceeding, said the court relied on the provisions of Section 6 of the Penal Code Law following the commissioner’s disobedience of order.

He said Magayaki disrespected the court order in a suit between the Zamfara State government and Dumbulum investment.

Dumbulum Investment, according to him, secured court approval to attach some of the state government’s movable properties including tractors to its application against the government.

READ ALSO: Zamfara PDP accuses Matawalle of opposition clampdown

The judge said the commissioner defied the court order and sold some of the tractor parts already attached to the court document.

The judge adjourned the case to December 16 for further hearing.

The development brought to three the number of public officials sent to prison for contempt of court recently.

The Inspector of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouq Yahaya, suffered the same fate last month.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now