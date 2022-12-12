News
Court remands Zamfara commissioner in prison for contempt
Justice Bello Shinkafi of the Zamfara High Court, Gusau, on Monday ordered that the state’s Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Alhaji Ibrahim Magayaki, be remanded in a correctional centre for contempt of court.
The judge, who gave the order during the day’s proceeding, said the court relied on the provisions of Section 6 of the Penal Code Law following the commissioner’s disobedience of order.
He said Magayaki disrespected the court order in a suit between the Zamfara State government and Dumbulum investment.
Dumbulum Investment, according to him, secured court approval to attach some of the state government’s movable properties including tractors to its application against the government.
READ ALSO: Zamfara PDP accuses Matawalle of opposition clampdown
The judge said the commissioner defied the court order and sold some of the tractor parts already attached to the court document.
The judge adjourned the case to December 16 for further hearing.
The development brought to three the number of public officials sent to prison for contempt of court recently.
The Inspector of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouq Yahaya, suffered the same fate last month.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...