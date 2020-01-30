Inordinate ambition of Oshiomhole cause of APC crisis in Edo –Speaker

The Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, Frank Okiye, has blamed the crisis rocking the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state to the inordinate ambition of the party’s national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

Okiye who revealed this during a press conference on Wednesday tagged, “putting the record straight” at the premises of the House, said that Oshiomhole is hell bent on dictating the political affairs of the state at the expense of the sitting governor, Godwin Obaseki.

According to Okiye, the political crisis in the state predates the proclamation letter for the inauguration of the 7th State House of Assembly by Obaseki, as alleged in some quarters.

He said; “It is important to make clear that the crisis which was an avoidable one was caused by the inordinate ambition of the national chairman (Adams Oshiomhole) to dictate the political space at the expense of the governor who is the leader of our party in the state.

“And he laid to rest godfatherism in Edo state during his tenure and that will never be resurrected,” Okiye added.

The development comes after Governor Obaseki’s decision to order for the probe of controversial contracts for the construction of the Benin Specialist Hospital and supply of hospital equipment by Oshiomhole’s administration.

Recall that the state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has severally called for the probe of the specialist hospital project, alleging insincerity and wrongdoing on the part of the former administration led by Oshiomhole.

