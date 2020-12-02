Interpol alerts Nigeria, others over sale of fake Covid-19 vaccines

The International Police (Interpol) has alerted Nigeria, South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, and 190 other countries over the sale of fake Covid-19 vaccines by criminal gangs.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by Interpol Secretary General, Jürgen Stock who revealed the threat from organised criminal groups during the upcoming COVID-19 vaccination campaigns, including fake vaccines and the theft of supplies.

According to Interpol in the statement titled, ‘Interpol warns of organised crime threat to COVID-19 vaccines’, there is a rise in the activities of criminals who have started advertising and selling fake COVID-19 vaccines, especially online.

Interpol therefore, stressed the need for coordination between law enforcement and health regulatory bodies to ensure the safety of individuals and wellbeing of communities are protected from the fake covid-19 vaccines.

The statement by Interpol reads; “As governments are preparing to roll out vaccines, criminal organisations are planning to infiltrate or disrupt supply chains.

“Criminal networks will also be targeting unsuspecting members of the public via fake websites and false cures, which could pose a significant risk to their health, even their lives.

“It is essential that law enforcement is as prepared as possible for what will be an onslaught of all types of criminal activity linked to the COVID-19 vaccine, which is why Interpol has issued this global warning,” the release by Interpol added in part.

