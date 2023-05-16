Investors in Transcorp, Nigerian Breweries, others make N102.3bn in five hours

Investors in the Nigerian capital market gained N102.3 billion at the close of trading on Tuesday.

This followed the rise in market capitalization from N28.44 trillion to N28.54 trillion after five hours of trading today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index rose by 188.04 basis points to close at 52,419.33, up from 52,231.29 achieved by the bourse on Monday.

Investors coughed out N6.78 billion for 576.85 million shares in 6,143 deals on Tuesday.

This surpassed the N5.59 billion shareholders splashed on 626.38 million shares in 6,033 deals the previous day.

Nigerian Breweries led the gainers’ list with a N3.20kobo rise in share price moving from N32.10kobo to N35.30kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa’s share value was up by 9.68 percent to end trading at N0.34kobo from N0.31kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance gained 9.52 percent to move from N0.42kobo to N0.46kobo per share.

Cornerstone gained 8.82 percent to close at N0.74kobo, above its opening price of N0.68kobo per share.

Transcorp’s share price was up by N0.22 kobo to move from N2.84 kobo to N3.06 kobo per share.

CWG topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.18kobo to drop from N1.87kobo to N1.69kobo per share.

Courtville’s share price dropped by 6.52 percent to end trading at N0.43kobo from N0.46kobo per share.

Ardova lost N1.60kobo to end trading with N24.80kobo from N26.40kobo per share.

Glaxo Smith’s share price dropped from N6.80kobo to N6.50kobo per share after losing N0.30kobo during trading.

Royal Exchange lost 4 percent to drop from N0.50kobo to N0.48kobo per share.

UBA topped the day’s trading with 94.30 million shares valued at N795.90 million.

Transcorp followed with 86.42 million shares worth N261.67 million.

Access Corp sold 62.42 million shares worth N635.67 million.

Zenith Bank traded 57.38 million shares valued at N1.40 billion, while FBN Holdings sold 47.43 million shares valued at N571.49 million.

