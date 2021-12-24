IPOB accuses Presidency of complicity in banditry, terrorism

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has accused the Presidency of complicity in the fight against terrorism and banditry.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the IPOB Spokesman, Emma Powerful in response to a statement by presidential media aide, Mallam Garba Shehu who had tagged the IPOB as a terrorist group.

According to the IPOB, Shehu is guilty of dishonesty considering the number of atrocities committed by Fulani herdsmen while tagging the secessionist group as terrorists.

Powerful also stated that Shehu has been making a fool of himself and the All Progressives Congress-led administration before the international community thinking that the western world does not know what IPOB stands for.

He adduced that the Fulani terror groups had razed many communities in Nigeria without the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government challenging them.

“IPOB operates in over 100 different countries and they know what IPOB stands for. None of those countries has ever declared us terrorists. Garba Shehu’s cries cannot change their conviction about IPOB. This crocodile cry is showing the world how complicit Garba Shehu and his government are in the plights of the citizens in this hell-hole called Nigeria.

“Garba Shehu and his co-travellers declared bandits terror groups to deceive the western world so they can declare IPOB a terrorist organization. Unfortunately, the western world knows them and how they were sponsoring Fulani terrorists to destroy many villages and communities and rename them with Fulani names”.

“He should stop making a jest of himself and Fulani people and Buhari government because the western world knows them more than they know themselves, the truth must set Biafra free because, the civilized countries know the root and immediate causes of the numerous deaths being witnessed presently in Nigeria,” the IPOB statement reads.

