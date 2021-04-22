IPOB leader, Kanu, gives Gov Ikpeazu 14 days to arrest, prosecute AIG Zone 9 for extrajudicial killings or else… | Ripples Nigeria

The Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has given the Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu a 14-day ultimatum to arrest and prosecute the new Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) of Zone 9, Etim Ene Okon, for extra judicial killings.

Kanu in a live broadcast on Thursday morning, on Twitter, alleged that the AIG was responsible for the death of his father and mother, and about 28 Biafrans, who died in his house on the 14th of September 2017, in a raid carried out on his residence in Abia.

He accused Ikpeazu of bringing back Okon to kidnap and terrorize more Biafrans, noting that the group would unleash madness on Okon and his family anywhere they are found.

