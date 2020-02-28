IRAN: Vice President, 7 other officials contract coronavirus

The Vice President of Iran, Masoumeh Ebtekar, and seven other government officials have reportedly contracted the deadly coronavirus also called COVID-19, which has quickly spread across the globe.

Reports say Ebtekar, a senior figure in Iran’s government, who sits just a few seats away from President Hassan Rouhani at cabinet meetings has a confirmed coronavirus infection and is quarantined at home on Thursday.

The disclosure came a day after a cabinet meeting in which she was in close contact with other government leaders, including Mr. Rouhani. A photo posted by a BBC Persia reporter on Twitter showed she had been sitting a few yards from the president.

State news in Tehran reported that the development has added to mounting fears over the virus spread.

In a message told health officials, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the effort to contain coronavirus was a “difficult and momentous task.”

The government has also moved closed down educational and cultural institutions across the country.

Coronavirus, which broke out in Wuhan, China, last December has hit 40 countries with over 3,000 deaths.

