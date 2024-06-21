Irate mob kills man for alleged blasphemy in Bauchi

A young man simply identified as Yunusa in Nasaru village of Ningi local government area of Bauchi State who was alleged to have committed blasphemy against the Prophet Mohammad has been killed by a mob.

The incident occurred on Wednesday after the deceased was alleged to have made lasphemous comments against Prophet Muhammad (SAW}.

The incident occurred in the village at about 3pm as narrated by a witness who pleaded anonymity saying that Yunusa made blasphemous comment during a heated argument between himself and his friends.

According to the source, “the victim was a member of Faira Islamic Sect, he was heard to have spoken words of insults on the Prophet. Some young men challenged Yunusa to withdraw his statement, but he insisted he would not. He even repeated it. That was when they started beating him.”

Reports have it that Police personnel tried as much as possible to save Yunusa but they were overpowered by the mob which used stones, sticks and other dangerous things to hit him until he died.

Further reports have it that the mob tried to burn down the Police Station in the village when the Police tried to shield him there.

Meanwhile, Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the gruesome killing of Yunusa

The Command said that it was deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident in Nasaru Village which occurred on Wednesday, the 19th of June, 2024.

A statement by the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili, stressed that, “It has come to our attention that an individual named Usman was involved in sharing information about a new religious movement known as the Fera Movement. Regrettably, this led to tensions and an altercation, resulting in his loss of life.”

The Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Muhammad, condemned the actions of the individuals involved and emphasized the importance of upholding the law.

The statement contained that, “The public must work hand in hand with law enforcement agencies and refrain from taking matters into their own hands. We urge the community to remain calm and carry out daily activities without fear of intimidation, as normalcy has been restored in the affected area.”

It added that,”The Bauchi State Police Command will provide updates on the investigation as it progresses. We also call upon parents, guardians, community leaders, and authoritative figures to maintain vigilance and intervene when necessary to prevent similar incidents in the future.”

By Yemi Kanji,

