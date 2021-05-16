Israeli airstrikes kill 42 in fresh offensive in Gaza | Ripples Nigeria

International
Israeli airstrikes kill 42 in fresh offensive in Gaza
At least 42 Palestinians including 10 children were killed in airstrikes by Israeli forces on Sunday in Gaza.
Medical personnel in the area confirmed to journalists on Sunday night.
However, the Israeli military has defended its action, saying the act was unintentional as jets attacked a tunnel system used by militants, which collapsed and brought down the homes.
Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza, called the airstrikes “pre-meditated killing.”
The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, who had earlier met with members of the United Nations Security Council, said his country’s campaign in Gaza was continuing at “full force.”
READ A,O: Why abducted Greenfield varsity students are still with bandits – Gumi
He added that the destruction of a 12-storey building housing the Associated Press and the Al Jazeera TV network was necessary since it allegedly accommodated a militant group’s intelligence office.
“We are acting now, (and) for as long as necessary, to restore calm and quiet to you, Israel’s citizens. It will take time,” Netanyahu said in a televised address after meeting with his security cabinet on Sunday.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said the death toll in Gaza had increased to 192, including 58 children amid an intensive Israeli air and artillery barrage since the fighting erupted last Monday.
The Israeli authorities claimed 10 people including two children had been killed in Jerusalem.
The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, told the Security Council that hostilities in Israel and Gaza were “utterly appalling” and called for an immediate end to fighting.
He said the UN was “actively engaging all sides toward an immediate ceasefire” and urged them “to allow mediation efforts to intensify and succeed.”
The United States told the Security Council it has made clear to Israel, the Palestinians, and others that it is ready to offer support should the parties seek a ceasefire.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
CAFCC Q’finals: Enyimba walk a tightrope after heavy first-leg defeat at Pyramids
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba will be hoping to have a superb outing when they host Pyramids FC...
BREAKING… Oshoala wins historic Women’s Champions League title with Barcelona
Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala has helped her club, Barcelona Femeni to win the 2020/21 UEFA Women’s Champions League. Oshoala...
NPFL: Musa bags assist in Pillars’ win but Akwa Utd maintain lead
Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa was in action for Kano Pillars and bagged an assist while at it as his...
Barca out of La Liga title race, Madrid in contention ahead of final day
Barcelona fell to a surprise 2-1 defeat at home against Celta Vigo on Sunday to end their hopes of clinching...
Nadal beats Djokovic to win 10th Italian Open title
Rafael Nadal wrapped up another excellent outing in Rome with a victory over Novak Djokovic in the final of the...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...
Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...
Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...
Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...
GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...
SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...