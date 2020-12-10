Jealous 19-year-old girl remanded for killing ex-lover’s girlfriend

A jealous 19-year-old girl identified as Jemila Ibraheem, has been remanded in police custody for allegedly killing her ex-lover’s girlfriend in the Satellite area of Lagos State.

Ibraheem who claims to be an upcoming actress was remanded on Wednesday, December 9, after she was arraigned in court on a one-count charged of murder.

The Magistrate, P.E. Nwaka, ordered that the suspect should be kept at the Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, pending advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions, while adjourning the case until January 4, 2021, for mention.

Read also: Jealous lover kills pastor, church member over girlfriend

The prosecutor, ASP Thomas Nurudeen, had told the court that Ibraheem committed the offence on November 18 at Ekoba Street in Monkey Village, Satellite Town.

According to the prosecutor, the suspect had gone to her ex-lover’s house and saw that the deceased who was the new girlfriend, had stayed overnight.

Nurudeen told the court that in a fit of rage, Ibraheem poured fuel all over the house and used a lighter to set the house on fire with the deceased inside it.

He added that the deceased was rescued from the fire with the help of some neighbours but later died at the hospital as a result of the burns she sustained.

Join the conversation

Opinions