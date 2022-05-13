Job of Nigeria’s president is not about might but smartness – Tinubu

The National Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said on Friday the job of leading Nigeria as President was not about might but smartness.

He stated this during a meeting with APC delegates ahead of the party’s presidential primary on Friday in Minna, Niger State.

He said: “A President’s job is not to climb mountains, wrestle or carry concrete. It is to think and perform with his brain.

“We are not looking for a WWE wrestling fighter. We are looking for a thinker to provide security for us.

“We are looking for a doer who will look at economic opportunities and turn it around to prosperity.”

The ex-Lagos State governor stressed that he knew what was required to become a president in a country like Nigeria.

Tinubu said his track record in Lagos State would be replicated throughout the country.

He added: “I know the road to prosperity, safety, clean environment, development of our nation and infrastructure because I have done it all in Lagos State and I can do it again.”

He urged delegates to choose someone who has made other people living in Nigeria.

“Where are their track records? How many councillors, local government chairmen and chairpersons, members of the House of Assemblies, House of Representatives or Senators have they produced? I have produced them,” Tinubu concluded.

